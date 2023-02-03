Menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon dropped

The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

In a statement, the Bengals said, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

When he was in college, Mixon pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face. He was suspended for an entire season following the assault charge.

The 26-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season in Cincinnati. He was an offensive captain for the Bengals and became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since 2002 in the team’s season-changing win over the Carolina Panthers in November.

If the Bengals choose to cut Mixon before June 1, it would free up $7.2 million of cap space. After June 1, it would be $10 million.