Memorial Day weekend events planned in Clark, Champaign counties

If you want to participate in the parade or have questions, contact Bobbi Funderburg at 937-244-3526 or Dawn Weeks at 937-215-8346.

SUNDAY

Catawba

The Pleasant Township Memorial Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the Village of Catawba.

Any organizations, businesses or individuals interested in participating are welcome. For more information, contact Mandie Warner at 937-828-1238.

Enon

The Enon Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the Enon VFW, will be held on Sunday.

Lineup is at 1 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m. at Greenon schools, and it ends at the Enon Cemetery.

Terre Haute

The Terre Haute Memorial Day Parade and Services will be held starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The parade steps off at 2 p.m., with services to follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery.

The speaker this year is Jared Shank, local historian and U.S. Army veteran paratrooper. Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veteran Services Officer, will conduct the services.

MONDAY

Springfield

The Springfield Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at the same spot it has been the last few years. It will start at Veterans Park, go down Fountain Avenue, turn on McCreight Avenue and then onto Plum to loop back around to Veterans Park.

There are about 200 groups and about 1,700 people participating. The grand marshal this year is Cathy Wood, director of the Veterans Service Commission.

For the latest updates and more information about the event, visit the Springfield Ohio Memorial Day Parade page on Facebook.

