Medway man suffers critical injuries in Saturday night crash in Clark County

A 31-year-old Medway man suffered critical injuries Saturday night after failing to negotiate a turn and crashing a car in Clark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash around 10:21 p.m. on Lower Valley Pike.
The man was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer when he failed to negotiate a right curve and crashed into a guardrail before hitting a concrete barrier at a high rate of speed, according to a preliminary investigation. It is not clear what speed the car was going at the time of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to OSHP.
Troopers are investigating why he was unable to negotiate the curve.
As of early Sunday morning, the man was in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, according to OSHP.
Lower Valley Pike was closed for about three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
We will update this story as more information is available.
About the Author