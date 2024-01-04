RECALL: Charcuterie meat sampler sold at Sam’s Club has possible Salmonella contamination

The meats, which were produced Oct. 30, have the establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST. #47967″ printed with the lot and date codes. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas, the FSIS reported.

People with the products in their refrigerators are urged to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The problem was discovered when a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella, the FSIS said.

The FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health officials to investigate a multistate Salmonella outbreak. Further testing is ongoing to determine whether the charcuterie sample is related to the outbreak, according to the FSIS.

The ongoing outbreak so far is only linked to Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes, plus pre-cut fruit products used with the cantaloupes.

Food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

The outbreak has sickened 302 people, including 13 in Ohio, though the true number is likely higher. Four people have died, the CDC reported.

Common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated item. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Older adults, infants and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Anyone concerned about an illness is urged to contact a health care provider.