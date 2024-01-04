Springfield beautification group honors 2 retirees with awards

The Community Beautification Committee (CBC) if Springfield recently honored two retirees with awards.

The organization presented year-end “Beautification Achievement Award” plaques to Warren Copeland and Connie Chappell.

Copeland was honored in recognition of his 35 years and Chappell of her 30 years of beautification efforts, continued support and contributions “to help enhance the natural beauty of Springfield.”

Copeland was city commissioner from 1988 to 2023, and City of Springfield mayor from 1990 to 1994 and from 1998 to 2023. He was the first person to be elected to this post by a direct community election in 2003.

Chappell served as the city commission clerk from 1987 to 2017.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

