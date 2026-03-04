March begins with plentiful weekend activities in Springfield

March First Friday Swing into Spring

When: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Downtown Springfield

Description: March’s First Friday theme is Swing into Spring with shopping, music and downtown vibes. Highlights will include jazz-inspired fun at Reimagine Gifts and More; new apparel drops at Champion City Guide & Supply; a new spring collection at Firefly Boutique; shamrock charms milkshakes at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop; and more. Admission is free.

Girls Take Over the Market

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Myers Market, 42 N. Fountain Ave.

Description: Celebrate International Women’s Day with the eighth annual Girls Take Over the Market event, which includes specialty drinks and food, music, women vendors and more. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Project Woman, a domestic abuse treatment center in Springfield.

Trivia Night

When: 6 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Trivia, a silent auction and music will be presented by the Wildcat Athletic Club. Bring your own snacks. The public is welcome; must be 18 to participate. Admission is $25.

Saturday, March 7

Gammon House open house, tour

When: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place

Description: The Gammon House, Springfield’s stop on the Underground Railroad, will be open for guided tours with street parking available. Tours are free but donations are welcome.

Paint Party

When: 2 p.m.

Location: Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane

Description: A guided paint class will be offered with no experience necessary and supplies provided. Cost is $20 and proceeds will go toward missions in South Dakota.

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra concert and album release party

When: 7:30 p.m.

Location: John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St.

Description: The Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra will close out its 2025-2026 season with the program “Ellington & Basie Reign,” and celebrate the release of the group’s first album, “Royalty.” Admission is $33.42 and $17.82 for students.

Lightning Express Everly Brothers Tribute

When: 8 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Everly Brothers tribute band Lightning Express will play around 30 songs from one of the biggest attractions of the early days of rock and roll. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Matt Clarkson Band

When: 9 p.m.

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: The first show of the season for the Matt Clarkson Band with a new set list of Southern rock and country. Cover is $5.

Sunday, March 8

Come Find Art

When: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road

Description: Come Find Art invites the public to create their own art with guest artist of the month Erin Smith Glenn and tour the latest exhibitions at the museum. Admission is free.

Monday, March 9

48-Hour Teen Film Festival: Premiere the Powerful

When: 6 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A local film festival of short films created by teenagers based on the theme Premiere the Powerful will include youth performances, activities, concessions, a food truck and free popcorn. It will be a chance to see youth creativity on display and their messages for a more positive community. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.