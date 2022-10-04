Manufacturer picks Urbana for $42 million expansion: ‘People make things happen here’

“People make things happen here, and they work to overcome challenges,” Ash said.

Although 46 new employees will be brought to the company in phases over the next three years, the plant expansion brings the opportunity to grow Urbana’s ORBIS workforce, Ash said.

More than $350,000 of the project will go toward improving the site’s portion of the Indiana and Ohio Railway System. ORBIS was awarded a $100,000 grant by the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

Urbana has a strong presence of manufacturers, with companies like Rittal Corporation and Colepak located minutes away from ORBIS.

Champaign County Economic Partnership director Richard Ebert said the employer base has a domino effect on development in the area: work opportunities encourage people to take root in the area, and others create new amenities and necessities: coffee shops, housing projects and more.

“[The expansion] encourages people to come here, work here, live here,” he said.