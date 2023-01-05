BreakingNews
Man stabbed gets to Clark County fire station, taken by CareFlight
Man stabbed gets to Clark County fire station, taken by CareFlight

A man who said he was stabbed by a relative Thursday afternoon made it to the Hustead Emergency Services building in Clark County, got initial treatment and was flown from there by CareFlight to a hospital for additional care.

The man was stabbed multiple times by a family member on Jackson Road, according to a preliminary investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The motive was unclear, and the man’s condition was not known yet.

Ben McLaughlin has been a journalist for more than three decades, including more than two decades with the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

