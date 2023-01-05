Man stabbed gets to Clark County fire station, taken by CareFlight

A man who said he was stabbed by a relative Thursday afternoon made it to the Hustead Emergency Services building in Clark County, got initial treatment and was flown from there by CareFlight to a hospital for additional care.
The man was stabbed multiple times by a family member on Jackson Road, according to a preliminary investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The motive was unclear, and the man’s condition was not known yet.
Credit: gorby
Credit: gorby
In Other News
1
Honda making ‘significant jump’ toward hybrid production, local...
2
SWAT situation ends at Springfield house; nearby students taken to...
3
Clark-Shawnee middle, high school closed today due to water issue
4
Local psychiatrist: If you’re struggling with mental health after MNF...
5
From Urbana to Mr. Krabs: What to know about actor Clancy Brown
About the Author