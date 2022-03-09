Man injured after falling from Springfield Wendy’s roof

A man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after falling 12 feet and injuring his head while doing work at a Wendy’s location that is currently under construction on East Main Street.
His condition remains unknown, Springfield Fire Chief Brian Miller said.
The man was doing work on the roof of the Wendy’s when he fell through an access hole around 3:17 p.m. A ladder truck and an ambulance from the Springfield Fire/Rescue Division were dispatched to the scene, Miller said.
The incident remains under investigation.
