Man injured after falling from Springfield Wendy’s roof

A man was injured after reportedly falling through the roof a Springfield Wendy's.

A man was injured after reportedly falling through the roof a Springfield Wendy's.

News
By Hasan Karim
57 minutes ago

A man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after falling 12 feet and injuring his head while doing work at a Wendy’s location that is currently under construction on East Main Street.

His condition remains unknown, Springfield Fire Chief Brian Miller said.

The man was doing work on the roof of the Wendy’s when he fell through an access hole around 3:17 p.m. A ladder truck and an ambulance from the Springfield Fire/Rescue Division were dispatched to the scene, Miller said.

The incident remains under investigation.

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

