BreakingNews
Man flown to Dayton hospital after Springfield dog attack

Man flown to Dayton hospital after Springfield dog attack

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
30 minutes ago
X

Dogs reportedly attacked a man in a Springfield neighborhood Thursday morning, leaving the man with injuries that required a medical helicopter to transport the man to a Dayton hospital for emergency treatment, according to preliminary reports.

The incident happened in the 400 block of North Florence Street near the intersection with Columbus Avenue about 11:05 a.m., according to 911 dispatchers who were alerted from a caller who witnessed part of the incident.

The caller said two dogs were attacking a man, and Springfield Police Division officers, Springfield Fire Rescue paramedics and the dog warden all were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the dogs were captured and being taken away by the dog warden.

The man received multiple wounds that included his arms and body. CareFlight flew him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton roughly an hour after the attack.

This is a developing story.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Kings Island owner Cedar Fair announces $8B merger with Six Flags
4
Clark County, state seek recovery of $500K from homelessness nonprofit
5
Philanthropy Day event in Springfield to spotlight local contributions
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top