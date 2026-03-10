Man facing charges in Dayton-Springfield domestic violence dispute

Crews responded to reports of a domestic violence incident at the 7000 block of Dayton-Springfield Road around 12:22 p.m.

A 911 caller said Edwards allegedly assaulted her and then left the location with their child secured in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The caller said she had been at work for a period of time and requested Edwards to come to the residence to pick up the child so she could rest, the sheriff’s office report says.

After Edwards arrived, he and the 911 caller put the child into his vehicle securely and then an argument broke out between the two of them.

The caller reported that Edwards became aggressive and assaulted her by attempting to throw her down and striking her in the face.

During the call, the woman said after the assault took place, she decided that she did not want Edwards to take the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

She added after the alleged physical fight between them, Edwards drove off with the child still in his vehicle.

“Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to the incident scene shortly after patrol deputies arrived and obtained the preliminary information. When detectives arrived, they continued the investigation and prepared the required information and documents for an Amber Alert,” the sheriff’s office said. “However, during their investigation, detectives were able to make rapid telephone contact with Edwards and speak with him, and Edwards was quickly convinced to drop the child off at a family member’s home in Dayton.”

The sheriff’s office said Clark County detectives and Dayton police arrived at the address in Dayton and confirmed that the child was not injured and secured so no Amber Alert was issued.

Deputies said during the investigation, additional county agencies were notified of the incident and of Edwards along with his vehicle.

Shortly after dropping the child off, Edwards vehicle was spotted, and he was stopped and detained by the Trotwood Police.

Edwards was surrendered to Clark County Sheriff’s Office personnel and transported to the sheriff’s headquarters for questioning, and then Clark County jails.

His next hearing date is Thursday.