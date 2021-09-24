Man charged following New Carlisle cornfield search

Luke Anthony Adams, 30, was charged with receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and drug abuse, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Adams was found sitting in a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a fuel pump at the Speedway gas station located at 5050 Urbana Road on Thursday, the release said. This vehicle was stolen from Ellen Drive, located near the cornfield Adams fled to, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Andy Reynolds told the News-Sun.