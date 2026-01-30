Madison Twp. gas leak prompts evacuation

A warming center is open at the Village of South Charleston Town Hall, the post says.

As of 3 p.m. CenterPoint energy has the gas line shut off, according to the fire department. Residents can return to their houses, but “we highly recommend if you heat with gas to please go to the warming center,” for at least a few hours, until the gas can be turned back on, the fire department said.

Additionally, Berschet Drive between SR 42 and Sunset Court will be closed until the repairs are complete, according to the post.