Breaking: Madison Twp. gas leak prompts evacuation

The Fire and EMS Department has asked residents to go to the warming center for now.
Some residents in Clark County have been asked to evacuate or remain at warming centers while crews work to restore service after a gas leak. CONTRIBUTED

Some residents in Clark County have been asked to evacuate or remain at warming centers while crews work to restore service after a gas leak. CONTRIBUTED
Updated 15 minutes ago
Some residents in Clark County have been asked to evacuate or remain at warming centers while crews work to restore service after a gas leak.

The Madison Twp. Fire and EMS department posted on social media that all residents in the area of Berschet Drive and Section Line Drive should immediately evacuate due to a damaged gas main.

A warming center is open at the Village of South Charleston Town Hall, the post says.

As of 3 p.m. CenterPoint energy has the gas line shut off, according to the fire department. Residents can return to their houses, but “we highly recommend if you heat with gas to please go to the warming center,” for at least a few hours, until the gas can be turned back on, the fire department said.

Additionally, Berschet Drive between SR 42 and Sunset Court will be closed until the repairs are complete, according to the post.

