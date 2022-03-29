springfield-news-sun logo
X

‘Long Live Melvin’

A long procession of cars slowly follows a horse-drawn hearse, carrying the body of Melvin Belle, 16, through the streets of Springfield to Ferncliff Cemetery Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Belle was shot and killed on South Yellow Springs Street this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
A long procession of cars slowly follows a horse-drawn hearse, carrying the body of Melvin Belle, 16, through the streets of Springfield to Ferncliff Cemetery Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Belle was shot and killed on South Yellow Springs Street this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
1 hour ago
Long procession honors Springfield teen who died in shooting

A crowd gathered at Ferncliff Cemetery on Tuesday morning to say its final goodbye to a Springfield teen who was fatally shot while standing on South Yellow Springs Street nearly two weeks ago.

Melvin Belle Jr. was 16.

On Tuesday, dozens of Belle’s friends and family arrived in a long procession of more than 40 cars, led by a horse-drawn carriage, that traveled from High Street to McCreight Avenue. Some passengers in the procession sat on top of their cars as the line of vehicles moved along.

caption arrowCaption
A long procession of cars slowly follows a horse-drawn hearse, carrying the body of Melvin Belle, 16, through the streets of Springfield to Ferncliff Cemetery Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Belle was shot and killed last week on South Yellow Springs Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

A long procession of cars slowly follows a horse-drawn hearse, carrying the body of Melvin Belle, 16, through the streets of Springfield to Ferncliff Cemetery Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Belle was shot and killed last week on South Yellow Springs Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
A long procession of cars slowly follows a horse-drawn hearse, carrying the body of Melvin Belle, 16, through the streets of Springfield to Ferncliff Cemetery Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Belle was shot and killed last week on South Yellow Springs Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Explore2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark County

Many of Belle’s loved ones donned t-shirts and sweatshirts with photos of the smiling teenager and the phrase “Long Live Melvin” written on it. Others carried flowers or wore orange and black accessories, a nod to the Cincinnati Bengals, Belle’s favorite football team.

Belle, a junior at Springfield High School, was a middle linebacker on the Wildcats’ football team.

Belle was among the eldest of his several siblings, of whom he was “overprotective.” His family described him as “loveable,” and always wanting to make others laugh.

caption arrowCaption
Melvin Belle was a "loveable" teen, his grandfather said.

The Springfield High School junior and two friends — also teenagers — were standing in front of a building on South Yellow Springs Street after a party just before midnight March 19 when someone opened fire and fled the scene. All three were transported to area hospitals, but Belle died shortly after midnight the next morning.

The two other teens survived, and police have not released their identities. In addition, officers have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
These 26 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Man earns national medal for pulling couple from burning plane near New...
3
First Financial Bank increases minimum wage for associates to $18 per...
4
Miami University to host final Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top