Many of Belle’s loved ones donned t-shirts and sweatshirts with photos of the smiling teenager and the phrase “Long Live Melvin” written on it. Others carried flowers or wore orange and black accessories, a nod to the Cincinnati Bengals, Belle’s favorite football team.

Belle, a junior at Springfield High School, was a middle linebacker on the Wildcats’ football team.

Belle was among the eldest of his several siblings, of whom he was “overprotective.” His family described him as “loveable,” and always wanting to make others laugh.

Caption Melvin Belle was a "loveable" teen, his grandfather said.

The Springfield High School junior and two friends — also teenagers — were standing in front of a building on South Yellow Springs Street after a party just before midnight March 19 when someone opened fire and fled the scene. All three were transported to area hospitals, but Belle died shortly after midnight the next morning.

The two other teens survived, and police have not released their identities. In addition, officers have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.