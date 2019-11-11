Post-funeral procession route for DelRio announced

Here are the details about the route:

From the University of Dayton Arena, the vehicles will go northbound on S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to West Third Street

They will go east on West Third Street to Webster Street

The vehicles will go north on Webster Street to North Keowee Street

They will proceed south on North Keowee Street to East Fifth Street

The procession will go westbound on East Fifth Street towards Wayne Avenue

They will head south on Wayne Avenue towards Wyoming Street

After going west on Wyoming Street they will turn onto Brown Street

The procession will go southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (state Route 48)

They will continue on Far Hills Avenue (state Route 48) towards Rahn Road

The procession will conclude on Rahn Road at the funeral home

Centerville police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be controlling traffic along southbound Far Hills Avenue from Rahn Road to Interstate 675 in order to clear all the procession vehicles from the funeral home area.

Long delays are expected during this process as all southbound traffic will be stopped and northbound traffic will be shutdown at Far Hills and I-675 to allow vehicles to enter northbound I-675.

Police are urging people to use alternative routes in the Centerville area between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

