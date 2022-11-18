Local organization honored for hiring, retaining veterans

The Abilities Connection (TAC) has received its fifth consecutive U.S. Department of Labor Award for hiring and retaining veteran employees.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award recognizes organizations in their commitment to professional development among veterans, both in hiring and retention.
TAC, who received a Gold Medallion for the award, is only one of two companies in Ohio to receive this award the last five years since its inception in 2017.
“The veterans on the TAC Team are tremendous assets to our organization,” said CEO Jim Zahora. “They come to us with experience, leadership skills, strong work ethics, and they understand the value of teamwork. We are grateful for their service and commitment to TAC and to our nation.”
The organization was one of 22 award recipients from Ohio out of 835 employers nationwide to be presented with the award during a virtual ceremony earlier this month.
The award is granted by the Department of Labor’s Veterans Employment and Training Services through the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program, which was created as a part of The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act).
The HIRE Vets Act and its program honors employers with the opportunity to receive either the platinum or gold tier after meeting a set of employment and veteran assistance criteria, such as hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, pay compensation, and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
For more information on the program, visit hirevets.gov.
