Things to do this weekend: Holiday market, Thanksgiving dinners and more

Testgiving Drive-Thru Event

The Clark County Combined Health District will give away free rapid antigen tests during a “testgiving” drive-thru event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 529 E. Home Road. Participants will receive a supply of COVID tests for themselves and everyone in their household.

Confirming a COVID infection early and following isolation recommendations can also help reduce community spread of the virus. Individuals can help limit the spread of COVID-19 by taking an at-home test as soon as they feel sick. At-home tests provide results in minutes compared to the days that a lab test can take, which can help keep people at work and kids in school.

Leaf Pickup

The City of Springfield will provide bagged leaf pickup for residents on Saturday.

Residents may use the paper or plastic bag of their choice; prepaid yard waste disposal bags are not required. Bags should only contain leaves; yard waste will not be collected. Bags may be placed at the curb up to three days prior to the pickup date and must be at the curb by 6 a.m. the morning of the pickup.

If you have any questions regarding the leaf pickup, contact the Service Department at 937-525-5800. For more information about the City of Springfield, visit springfieldohio.gov.

Holiday Market

The fourth annual Champion City Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus 624, 2055 S. Bird Road.

The event will feature more than 20 handmade and small businesses from Springfield, Dayton and the Columbus area. There will also be one outdoor vendor and three local food trucks outside of the event space.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome to attend the indoor shopping event.

Thanksgiving Dinners

There will be a free thanksgiving dinner at the St. Joseph Parish Center, 819 Kenton St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will be takeout only. For information or donations, call John Lippolis at 927-244-5618.

A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at The L, 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. This event is sponsored by the Springfield Community Outreach Gathering.

House Museum Tour

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Choir Performance

Cedarville University’s newest ensemble, the Madrigal Choir, will perform its first off-campus performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield. This performance is free and open to the public.

Austin Jaquith, professor of music theory and composition at Cedarville, is the director of the Madrigal Choir. Madrigals were a common form of composition in the Renaissance era, characterized by tight, five-part harmonies. Madrigal choirs sing a cappella, which requires accuracy from the performers. The smaller ensemble consists of around 20 members.