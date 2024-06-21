Local Mercy Health hospitals to expand care, equipment with $160K in grants

“Mercy Health has a longstanding history of providing quality and compassionate care, and we want to honor that by continuing to invest in different programs and equipment to ensure our staff has everything they need to continue improving the level of care we can offer,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, president of Mercy Health Foundation Clark and Champaign Counties. “We’re very grateful for the support of our generous donors, precisely because of all the things it allows us to do on behalf of our patients.”

The addition of a dietitian will provide nutritional support for certain cancer patients with deteriorating nutritional needs, and this person can help patients and their care team assess, develop and implement a nutritional plan for the best outcome, according to the release.

Hypertensive mothers will be receive blood pressure cuffs to monitor the risk of preeclampsia for up to six weeks following delivery, according to the release.

Funds will also support new bariatric chairs for the swing bed unit and to assist with patient transportation in some cases at Mercy Health – Urbana. A new outdoor garden will also be created to “ensure a healing environment and enjoyable outdoor space for use by staff, patients, and their families.”

According to the release, the grants will also continue support for local events including the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center’s Survivor Ice Cream Social and the EMS Symposium. They will also support Mercy Health – REACH services. The Recovery Education Advocacy Care and Hope team supports those struggling with addiction and supports them through several types of outpatient care.

Another grant will be used to buy a vehicle and trailer to support the community health team’s outreach efforts like delivering first aid care at events like Culture Fest, Jazz Fest and the Clark and Champaign counties’ fairs.