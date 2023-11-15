Local holiday lights tradition ends after more than 20 years

Phyllis Monroe is facing her first holiday season without her husband and without a holiday tradition that has touched hundreds of lives.

For over twenty years, Phyllis and her husband, Raymond, celebrated Christmas with a holiday light display that drew people from throughout the community to visit their home at 2900 Old Clifton Road. The couple started working on the display every October to have it ready by Thanksgiving.

“That was his Christmas,” his wife remembers. “Every year so many people would come to see the lights and stop in to visit and see our inside decorations too. That’s where he found his joy.”

This past spring, Raymond went into the hospital for quadruple bypass surgery. Sadly, the surgery was not a success and he passed away May 5.

This year, there will be no light display and no open houses. Phyllis want to let people know why and to express appreciation for all those who made a visit to their home over the years.

“I want people to know how much we appreciated them for coming to enjoy our lights and open house events,” Phyllis says. “We are so thankful for everyone who came.”

As much as she loved the holiday season and lighting up their home annually, Phyllis said she could not continue the tradition on her own.

“We had to have help the past two years to get everything done,” Phyllis says. “But I couldn’t keep it up on my own.”

After Raymond died, the house went up for auction, along with all the lights and decorations. The ad for the auction noted it included the “largest collection of Christmas items, collectibles and decorations we’ve ever seen.” It included vintage and modern light up Christmas decorations including a nativity scene, snowmen, Santa, Bears, candles, candy canes, a ginger bread house and sled, penguins, choir boy and presents. Over 1,000 feet of Christmas lights, 8 lighted sleds and tubs and tubs full of holiday decor were also sold off at the auction.

She and family members have held onto some special ornaments, figurines and decorations, but most of the light display items were sold at the auction. Phyllis expects some of those decorations to show up this holiday season on display in other yards, saying a man on Selma Road had acquired some and a Springfield policeman also purchased a large quantity. Both indicated they plan to expand their annual light displays and honor the tradition of the Monroes by using the items she and her husband had included in their annual lighting show.

The Monroes not only offered outside lights every holiday season, they also invited visitors inside their home to enjoy their elaborate decorations with a Coca Cola theme.

There were more than 200 pieces in the Coca Cola Town Square Christmas Village on display. Two of their Coca Cola train sets would circle the holiday tree decorated in red and white lights with classic Coca Cola bear decorations. A dozen additional train sets were all kept running so visitors could enjoy them. And a wooden Coca Cola train set with wooden tracks was available for children to play with.

People enjoyed their Coca Cola collection so much they would find new Coke related items and leave them as gifts. “We received bottles, cookie jars and I can’t remember what all over the years,” she says.

Most of those Coke collectibles were also sold at the auction.

In addition to those driving by who would often stop to enjoy the light display, Oakwood Village and United Senior Services both brought busloads of visitors to the Monroe home. Visitors were usually offered cookies, cider and coffee when they arrived.

Now, Phyllis is in a new home and admits this holiday season will be a struggle.

“I’m settling in and I’m keeping myself busy,” she says. “But I think there are a lot of people who are going to miss visiting our home this year. I want them to know why we won’t be doing it. And I want people to know that they made our Christmas for all those years they came.”