Local Air National Guard unit talks to local leaders about the Space Force

Some of the leaders of the Air National Guard unit in Springfield discussed on Monday the growing role they are playing in providing intelligence support for the country’s newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force.
The 178th Wing of the Air National Guard is based out of Springfield and is still under the command of the U.S. Air Force.
That guard unit does not have a Space Force mission.
However, it provides intelligence support for space operations, which is now under the Space Force.
The 178th Wing has a squadron dedicated to providing intelligence support space operations. The intelligence group of 300 people under the wing’s support has pivoted over the past two years to focus more on those operations.
“Space is our new domain. They use to talk about air superiority and how the United States was the best in the air and as long as you have the high ground you have control. The high ground is now space,” said the 178th Wing Commander Kim Fitzgerald.
She was invited along with John Kelch, the commander of the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, to speak at the Springfield Rotary Club on Monday to discuss the Space Force and what role the Air National Guard Base in Springfield can play.
It is unclear if the 178th Wing will become part of the Space Force as that depends if a guard unit is created for that branch.
Fitzgerald said whether the 178th Wing becomes part of the Space Force or remains in its current form depends on future legislation.
However, work related to space operations has been transitioned from the Air Force to the Space Force.
The newest military branch was established in 2019 by then President Trump. Before that, space operations fell under the Air Force Space Command.
However, the idea behind the Space Force has been in the works for a number of years.
The decision to create the Space Force allows for the integration of military space into one chain of command, said Kelch.
He said it is important because the U.S. relies on space-based capabilities to project and employ power on a global scale.
The 178th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance based in Springfield provides full-spectrum support to space across four areas such as cyber, geospatial, space and signals.
There are four intelligence squadrons that fall under one command structure.