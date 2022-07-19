Library activities, food pantries among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign counties

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this week:

Barks and Books will be held at noon today at the main branch.

Little Mermaid Interactive Movie at 1 p.m. today at the main and North Lewisburg branches.

Book Talk at 7 p.m. today at the main branch for an in-person discussion of The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman.

Fresh Water Farms Tour at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the main branch. Families can tour the Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana. Registration is required.

Quick Crafts in the Lab from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. This is for teens and adults. Registration is required.

Springfield Church Community Kitchen/Food Pantries

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, call the church office at (937) 322-2527.

Christ Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will distribute food from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, or until all food is distributed. Clients should bring valid identification.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Blood Drives

The Journey of Faith Fellowship Church community blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today at 163 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston.

The Mary Rutan Hospital community blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 205 Palmer Ave., Bellefontaine.

Everyone who registers to donate with will get the new “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Register to donate July 11-16 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton Donation Center and be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to The Basketball Tournament July 28-29 regional and the July 30-Aug. 2 championship.

Register to donate from July 18-30 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center and be entered in a drawing to win a pair of 2022 season tickets to the Bengals. The package includes all 10 home games, beginning with the preseason opener Aug. 12.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate. Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Garden Yoga

Clark County Master Gardner volunteers are sponsoring “Meet Me at the Garden for Yoga,” from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion, 1900 Park Road. Donations will be accepted. Julie Johnson BSN, RN, MT is the yoga instructor. The event will be held regardless of the weather.