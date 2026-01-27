Legendary local Muleskinner Band to perform 40th anniversary concert

Group founder and local music legend Bill Purk has been playing music since he was 7 years old and reaching this landmark with the Muleskinners is pretty much his destiny, one he’s happy to share with the area and hopes it appeals to people ages 8 to 80.

“This is all I’ve ever known,” he said. “I’ve played in seven states and found what’s important is the people relating to the music.”

The show will capture the history of The Muleskinner Band, formed in Champaign County in 1985, but will include nods to country, gospel and the blues, recognizing it’s really important to suggest a variety into shows, which will include music from the New Rude Blues Band and comedy from Jezz n’ Belle.

“Good music is good music. I just like to include a large cross section of people,” said Purk. “I’ve played with some good musicians over the years. It’s about musicianship and character.”

Purk has reached a lot of people through music, including in his years as an educator in Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools and later in the Northeastern Local School District. One of the musicians he’ll perform with on Saturday is 21-year-old Leo Compton, the son of former students.

“I believe in bringing young folks along,” he said.

While Saturday will be a look at 40 years of the Muleskinner Band, it’s far from the band’s final notes. Purk spent late last year compiling a greatest hits album that should come out in March and will include four new tunes.

He admitted the years have brought changes in how music is presented, recorded and consumed, and the group has adapted to formats such as Facebook and YouTube to continue reaching new fans.

Even as the group has adapted to meet fans where they are, their old school values work better to attract new fans than Auto-Tune or other gimmickry, and the stage is where it happens.

“If I can’t remember it, it’s not worth doing. I like to say I’m as country as a stick,” said Purk.

Tickets cost $12 each and are available at the door or at springfieldstatetheater.com. There will also be Muleskinner Band merchandise available at the show.

For more information on The Muleskinner Band, go to wespendlocal.com/muleskinnerband.html.