Lee’s Chicken stores support local Salvation Army units with more than $24K in donations

Lee’s Chicken stores in Springfield, Piqua, Sidney, New Carlisle and Bellefontaine donated $24,456 to the Salvation Army’s Red Paper Kettle Drive.
Team members asked customers in the participating locations to purchase paper kettles that represented a donation to the campaign and displayed them during the holidays.
The Clark County Salvation Army received $14,886, the Logan County unit received $3,550, Miami County unit $5,092, and Shelby County unit $2,928.
Local Lee’s owners Scott and Kim Griffith said their Lee’s locations have been supporting the Salvation Army for many years, and they were motivated by customers’ and team members’ generosity to make a company matching for each location.
“This opportunity made it easy for our loyal customers to support the important work of the Salvation Army in local communities. We applaud the Salvation Army’s mission and hope these funds allow the organization to do even greater things in 2022,” Scott Griffith said in a press release.
Springfield Salvation Army development director Ryan Ray said that the paper kettle donations will aid the local Salvation Army in its mission to prevent instances of homelessness through rent and mortgage assistance, as well as helping keep Clark County residents’ lights and heat on by helping with utility costs. The funds will also help with the Salvation Army’s food pantry.
Scott Griffith has served as past chair and is a current member of the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board, and Ray said Scott Griffith has taken the paper kettles campaign “to new heights” locally.
