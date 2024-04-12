Leadership Clark County learns about 45 local nonprofit groups

Leadership Clark County participants attended a nonprofit fair Thursday, spending time with about 45 local nonprofits to learn more about different organizations and help them ahead of graduation from the program.
The class includes individuals from a variety of fields, including education, health care, small businesses and county and city government, executive director Leigh Anne Lawrence said. After graduation, members from the class will go on to serve on boards and volunteer with various nonprofits, many of whom were at the nonprofit fair.
The 2023-2024 class of 44 people will celebrate graduation April 25 at the Marriott at 5:30 p.m., Lawrence said. The group will hear from Horton Hobbs, Greater Springfield Partnership vice president of economic development. The event is open to the public but tickets are required, which can be purchased at https://bit.ly/LCCgrad24.
Leadership Clark County is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 class now through June 30 at https://bit.ly/clarkapp25. Applicants must live or work in Clark County. The class is typically made up of 40-42 people.
“It helps our participants with personal and professional growth, and they gain access to parts of the community that they might now have been aware of,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of people who lived in Clark County their whole lives, and we expose them to things that they had no idea are going on.”
Instead of its annual recruitment reception, the group is holding a Community Connection Breakfast June 6 to introduce prospective participants to the program, Lawrence said.
These 44 people will graduate from the class:
Vaidehe Agwan
Mindy Allender
Tyler Baughman
Anita Biles
Lori Boegershausen
Michelle Boomgaard
Tami Carter
Michael Cooper
Levi Duncan
Stephanie Dunlap
Shannon Flood
John Fritz
Jessica Graham
Karen Graves
James Gray
Kari Griffith
Haley Griffith-Baughman
Jason Harral
Matthew Jasko
Michael Lagano
Robert Lavoie
Jeremy Leist
Jodi Lucas
Cathy Maus
Jennifer McIntire
Lindsay McKenna
Stone Nickerson
Bobby Parrett
Damiana Reyes
Christopher Rhoden
Anna Jean Sauter
Briana Smith
Heidi Thompson
Marcus Thompson Sr.
Brenda Trinkle
Kara Van Zant
Zach Vaughn
Jason Via
Brooke Wagner
Tamara Wallace
Elizabeth Wilcoxon
Dustin Wooten
Natalie Payton
Heidi Shanor