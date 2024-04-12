Leadership Clark County learns about 45 local nonprofit groups

The 2023-2024 class of 44 people will celebrate graduation April 25 at the Marriott at 5:30 p.m., Lawrence said. The group will hear from Horton Hobbs, Greater Springfield Partnership vice president of economic development. The event is open to the public but tickets are required, which can be purchased at https://bit.ly/LCCgrad24.

Leadership Clark County is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 class now through June 30 at https://bit.ly/clarkapp25. Applicants must live or work in Clark County. The class is typically made up of 40-42 people.

“It helps our participants with personal and professional growth, and they gain access to parts of the community that they might now have been aware of,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of people who lived in Clark County their whole lives, and we expose them to things that they had no idea are going on.”

Instead of its annual recruitment reception, the group is holding a Community Connection Breakfast June 6 to introduce prospective participants to the program, Lawrence said.

These 44 people will graduate from the class.

