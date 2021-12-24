Larry Humphrey & Friends concert to add Christmas night cheer

Humphrey said Ringside Café owner Jeff Malone, who passed away earlier this year, was a good guy who did a lot for Springfield musicians and those shows were fun. This should have the same feel.

“Christmas night became like a tradition everybody looked forward to,” he said. “That’s what made us decide to do it. Sometimes people want to get out and unwind.”

The set list from the five-piece group will include several Christmas songs along with funk selections. The group also finds Mother’s a comfortable setting to play.

“We want to have a good time and hope we get a big crowd out,” Humphrey said.

This will be the last event at Mother Stewart’s for 2021. The business will be closed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 6 for a deep cleaning and to give the staff and employees a break. Loftis said people can expect more in 2022.

Mother’s will reopen at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 to participate in First Friday activities with Mother’s Jazz Collective performing that evening. Jan. 8 will see the return of the annual Market at Mother’s indoor farmers market event at 11 a.m. and run until April 30.

