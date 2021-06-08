springfield-news-sun logo
Lane and ramp closures planned for I-70 East

Orange barrels will be a familiar sight along Interstate 70 as construction crews make guardrail repairs under the Possum Road Bridge. FILE PHOTO
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Orange barrels will be a familiar sight along Interstate 70 as construction crews make guardrail repairs under the Possum Road Bridge.

A contractor for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the right lane of I-70 East between U.S. 68 and state Route 72 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday. U.S. 68 North traffic will have access to I-70 East to state Route 72.

Drivers on I-70 East will not have access to the following ramps/exits while repairs are being made:

  • U.S. 68 South to I-70 East
  • I-70 East to U.S. 68 South
  • I-70 East to state Route 72

Drivers will have to use U.S. 68 North to access state Route 72.

Detours will be posted. All work is weather permitting.

