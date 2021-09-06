Labor Day 2021: What is closed today in Clark, Champaign counties

Some offices that serve Clark and Champaign counties are closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Federal offices
All federal offices are closed.
City offices
Springfield City offices are closed.
Urbana City offices are closed.
County offices
Clark and Champaign County offices are closed.
Courts
Clark and Champaign County courts are closed.
Senior services
United Senior Services is closed.
Mailing Services
The United States Postal Service is closed.
UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services are operating.
Delivery of UPS SurePost and bulk mailings processed by UPS Mail Innovations will require one additional business day.
FedEx Express locations will have an early on-call and drop box pickups and some deliveries through FedEx SmartPost may be delayed.
Libraries
The Clark County Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library and Champaign County Library are closed.
Banks
Most banks are closed.
Schools
School districts in Clark and Champaign counties are closed.