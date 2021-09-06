Labor Day 2021: What is closed today in Clark, Champaign counties

Urbana City offices are closed.

County offices

Clark and Champaign County offices are closed.

Courts

Clark and Champaign County courts are closed.

Senior services

United Senior Services is closed.

Mailing Services

The United States Postal Service is closed.

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services are operating.

Delivery of UPS SurePost and bulk mailings processed by UPS Mail Innovations will require one additional business day.

FedEx Express locations will have an early on-call and drop box pickups and some deliveries through FedEx SmartPost may be delayed.

Libraries

The Clark County Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library and Champaign County Library are closed.

Banks

Most banks are closed.

Schools

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties are closed.