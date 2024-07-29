Kenton Ridge High class holding reunion

1 hour ago
The Kenton Ridge High School Class of 2004 is planning their upcoming 20th Class Reunion.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mother Stewart’s Brewing.

This is a free event with no ticket necessary.

Springfield mayor to speak

Greater Springfield AFP will host a Lunch and Learn session from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Park National Bank Downtown Springfield, third floor, with Springfield Mayor Rob Rue, designed to foster stronger partnerships between the local government and nonprofit organizations in the community.

This interactive session aims to provide valuable insights, resources, and opportunities for collaboration to empower nonprofits and enhance their impact on community development and social welfare.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-for-community-impact-tickets-943148240777. STAFF REPORT

Send us news, community events

The Springfield News-Sun publishes news items, community events and other notices daily in Local Focus. The News-Sun also prints a community submitted photo in the section every day, so community-focused photos are also welcomed.

Submit your news or photographs for Local Focus by sending the information to sns-local@coxinc.com. Submit your events at springfieldnewssun.com/events. STAFF REPORT

