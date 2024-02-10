Juvenile shot in Springfield; injuries not life-threatening, police say

The victim, a boy, was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, police said.

No suspects are in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Two other shootings this week are linked to Springfield residents.

Douglas L. Crowley Sr., 45, was arrested Wednesday on murder and other charges in the shooting death of 45-year-old Richard A. Howard who was found Tuesday afternoon inside an SUV in the 800 block of Mason Street behind a funeral home. Howard’s death marked the first homicide of the year in Springfield.

Crowley is in the Clark County Jail.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Springfield on a warrant for a shooting Tuesday night in a restaurant parking lot at a shopping center near Wright State University.

Brandon Tindall told Fairborn police that he was meeting the mother of his children at a restaurant when he was approached by her boyfriend who reportedly started hitting him.

“While on the ground, the victim punches him five to six times,” according to an affidavit filed in Fairborn Municipal Court. “While on the ground, Tindall reaches for a pistol he has on his person and fired twice at the victim, who runs away.”

Tindall said he didn’t want to shoot the man, but did it to protect himself and others, according to court records.

He is held in the Greene County Jail.

Staff writers Jessica Orozco and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.