Juried Art Show hits 75th anniversary

For this special event, SMOA leadership used its Smithsonian Institution Affiliate status and reached out to Joann Moser, the senior curator emerita at the Smithsonian American Art Museum to judge the entries. Jones said Moser was complimentary of the exhibition.

Jones also wants to share the SMOA’s overall history as part of the anniversary and its significance. Back in 1946, a group of Springfield artists wanted to do an art exhibition and staged it at the Woman’s Town Club, which is still going strong.

Jones said that first exhibition was so successful, the participants formed the Springfield Art Association, which eventually led to the SMOA’s creation. It opened in 1952 and will mark its 60th anniversary in 2022.

“It’s a strong reminder our museum was built on desire and involvement,” she said.

The opening reception will include live music, food trucks, a cash bar, kids’ activities and more beginning on the patio at 5 p.m., and the galleries will open at 5:30 with winners announced then.

“This is a great way to celebrate each other and art in our community,” Jones said.

The SMOA will incorporate the Juried Members’ Exhibition and 75th anniversary into its monthly Come Find Art free-admission day activities on Aug. 29, and in museum education programs.

The exhibition will run through Oct. 3. The SMOA is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for non-museum members.

HOW TO GO

What: 75th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition opening reception

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 31

Admission: $5 nonmembers; free for members

More info: www.springfieldart.net/