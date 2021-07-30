Juried Art Show hits 75th anniversary

Celebrating regional artists and their work will be extra special at the Springfield Museum of Art (SMOA) this summer. The Juried Members’ Exhibition reaches its 75th anniversary this year and the staff will salute the current and the past with the community.
The exhibition opens to the public Saturday, July 31, during an opening reception, 5-7 p.m. It is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers.
“This is a huge celebration for us and a milestone for the museum,” said SMOA executive director Jessimi Jones.
Although the exhibition went on in 2020, there were fewer entries and limited visitors, and in 2021 returns to full-strength in the McGregor Gallery with 90 artists and 120 works including paintings, photography, paper, mixed media and even large-scale sculptures. Artists mostly come from the region but also from other states, all of whom are SMOA members.
“One of the things I find most exciting is there’s not one overall style. There’s a range of diversity and media,” said Jones. “It truly highlights the breadth and creativity of the artists in our region.”
For this special event, SMOA leadership used its Smithsonian Institution Affiliate status and reached out to Joann Moser, the senior curator emerita at the Smithsonian American Art Museum to judge the entries. Jones said Moser was complimentary of the exhibition.
Jones also wants to share the SMOA’s overall history as part of the anniversary and its significance. Back in 1946, a group of Springfield artists wanted to do an art exhibition and staged it at the Woman’s Town Club, which is still going strong.
Jones said that first exhibition was so successful, the participants formed the Springfield Art Association, which eventually led to the SMOA’s creation. It opened in 1952 and will mark its 60th anniversary in 2022.
“It’s a strong reminder our museum was built on desire and involvement,” she said.
The opening reception will include live music, food trucks, a cash bar, kids’ activities and more beginning on the patio at 5 p.m., and the galleries will open at 5:30 with winners announced then.
“This is a great way to celebrate each other and art in our community,” Jones said.
The SMOA will incorporate the Juried Members’ Exhibition and 75th anniversary into its monthly Come Find Art free-admission day activities on Aug. 29, and in museum education programs.
The exhibition will run through Oct. 3. The SMOA is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for non-museum members.
HOW TO GO
What: 75th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition opening reception
Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Admission: $5 nonmembers; free for members
More info: www.springfieldart.net/