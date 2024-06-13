Journey tribute Resurrection to rise Saturday at Summer Arts Festival

It’s something of a mutual admiration society between the Arts Festival and Resurrection. The people always make it one of the best-attended concerts, and the five-man group looks forward to coming back here.

“There’s a lot to like, it’s a great event to do that many shows for free, to have sponsors help out and having the whole town involved, running out at the crack of dawn to put their chairs out,” said Vic White, Resurrection’s keyboard player. “From the first time we played there, it was just a massive crowd and everybody’s amped up to see us. (Arts Council executive director) Tim Rowe and everybody that helps are always great.”

That reception is why when Resurrection chose to shoot footage of their live shows with cameras and drones, Springfield was the venue. The videos are on the band’s website.

White said other cities, such as Sherman, Ill., are becoming regular tour places. He thinks the reaction is due to Journey’s music, which reaches various age groups from those who grew up with it to younger people whose parents liked it or discovered the songs in television shows, movies and commercials, as well as the members’ love and respect for the band’s music.

White was buying their records and going to Journey concerts when he was a teen. Bryan Cole, who took over lead vocals last year, got his first Journey record at age 6, became a lifelong fan and has fit right in with the group.

Show attendees can look forward to the Journey songs they love and expect to hear along with some tunes they haven’t heard over the last couple of appearances, White said.

Even as Resurrection’s fan base continues to grow, they still face the occasional challenge such as the night last October when they went to their storage space to find their equipment and instruments stolen, including the signature red piano and tour shirts.

“It was a little painful, but we trudged on and ate the cost. It was expensive, but we have the red piano back, and everything is going great,” he said.

The group will offer Still They Ride Tour shirts and a commemorative 10th anniversary shirt for sale during the concert.

“We always look forward to Springfield week. We know it will be a special night,” White said.

HOW TO GO

What: Resurrection – A Journey Tribute

Where: Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/