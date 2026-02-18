JJ Grey & Mofro to bring Southern soul music to Clark State PAC

Marking 25 years since their recording debut, Grey’s trademark baritone voice and songwriting have produced funkified rock and front porch Southern soul music, backed by Mofro’s sound fused with rock, blues, soul and funk. This sound is affectionately known as swamp rock, which may be a welcome atmosphere to this area that finally saw the bulk of the snow that hit over the last few weeks melt away.

Their newest record is “Olustee,” Grey’s 10th studio release and first self-produced project. The album is described as deeply personal yet universally resonant, exploring themes of redemption, resilience, friendship and living in the moment with the songs bringing up imagery from his North Florida home.

The years have seen Grey build his live reputation by opening for a range of big names such as The Black Crowes, Jeff Beck, The Allman Brothers Band, B.B. King and Mavis Staples.

His versatility has allowed Grey to play in big events across several genres including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Byron Bay Blues Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival and Fuji Rock in Japan. This tour is taking Grey across the country at various venues and will wrap up in August.

Tickets cost $38-$68. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-3874.