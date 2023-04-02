International Harvester’s forerunner to the SUV, Scout being reborn as electric vehicle brand

Present: Traton, part of the Volkswagen Group, in 2021 completed its purchase of Navistar (IH changed its name to Navistar in 1986). Volkswagen in 2022 announced Scout Motors will be created to develop off-road capable electric vehicles. In March this year, Scout announced plans to build a $2 billion plant north of Columbia, S.C., to build EVs.

Future: The company plans to hire 4,000 workers and build up to 200,000 Scout EVs a year, exporting them around the world. The first vehicles could roll off the assembly line by 2026.

An Associated Press story from the announcement of the South Carolina plant said: Scout is banking on nostalgia combined with an expected boom in electric vehicles. International Harvester made gas-powered Scout vehicles in the 1960s and 1970s. Their shape and features continue to influence modern SUVs, and Scouts have had a niche fanbase of collectors ever since.

The company’s site added: “Scout is more than just a brand, it’s a legacy steeped in a culture of exploration, caretaking and hard work.”

South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey compared Scout Motor’s attempts to bring a brand with nostalgic ties and backing from an established automaker into the new electric vehicle industry to Japanese carmakers in the late 1980s introducing the luxury Lexus and Infiniti brands.

Scout CEO Scott Keogh said Scout wants to “act like a startup, be nimble and take advantage of this moment.”