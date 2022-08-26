Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to theft of $1.8M

“Vanderhorst appears to have used his intimate knowledge, tenure, and trust to steal from our office,” Clark County Auditor John Federer said.

Combined Shape Caption The new Clark County Auditor's office in the newly renocated A.B. Graham Building. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey

Federer said that Vanderhorst’s charge represents a “shocking betrayal of every Clark County citizen” and employees of his office.

According to the auditor’s office, an employee noticed inappropriate vendor payouts in the financial management system in October 2021. State investigators visited the auditor’s office and Vanderhorst’s home in January to collect evidence.

“This is one of the largest thefts committed by a public employee in our state and an egregious crime against the people of Clark County,” Ohio Auditor Keith Faber said in a statement. “I commend Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll for his diligence in ensuring justice was served and Vanderhorst repays every penny he took.”

Driscoll launched an investigation after receiving a tip about a suspicious vendor account that received county payments but had no address, no tax identification number, and no description of work being performed, according to a release from the state auditor’s office.

Driscoll confirmed an initial $110,000 payment to the suspicious vendor ultimately was deposited into a bank account maintained by Vanderhorst. With assistance from the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the investigation confirmed that Vanderhorst opened a “phony” vendor bank account, deposited county checks into it, and then transferred those balances into a personal bank account or withdrew cash for his own use, according to the state auditor’s office.

As part of a plea agreement, Vanderhorst must make restitution of $1.8 million, according to the state auditor’s office.