IH Scout, truck event returns to Springfield

“We’re here because Navistar wanted us. It’s a part of history,” said Glancy, owner of Super Scout Specialist and Scout Light Line, both in Enon. The businesses include an IH museum with a wide assortment of memorabilia.

IH once built the Scout and other rugged vehicles considered the forerunners to modern SUVs.

The 32nd reunion will include judging classes, display areas, tech seminars and vendor sell/swap areas.

Awards to be presented include Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior and Ugly Truck. There are also options to display and show off trucks without competing, and farm tractors, collections and IH memorabilia will also be on display.

There will be a designated area for selling or swapping vehicles, apparel, new or used parts, and collectables. For those who may be new to the truck world, there will also be open seminars giving vehicle restoration tips, vehicle maintenance, IH history and more.

Glancy said attendees will get a chance to see all that IH Scout and All Truck Nationals have to offer, including food vendors.