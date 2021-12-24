Ice skate your way into Christmas

The rink, sponsored by Speedway, will be open 5-8 p.m. Friday with a special silent disco option provided by D.J. Chill. The headphones can tune into three different channels of music and can be used on the rink or outside of it.

There will be a special Christmas Eve skate, noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The rink will close on Saturday, but reopen 4-8 p.m. on Sunday.