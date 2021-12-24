Hamburger icon
Ice skate your way into Christmas

Skaters slide across the ice, some fast and others a bit slower, on the new outdoor ice skating rink Friday night during the Grand Illumination in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Skaters slide across the ice, some fast and others a bit slower, on the new outdoor ice skating rink Friday night during the Grand Illumination in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Brett Turner
17 minutes ago

Holiday in the City can help get the Christmas weekend off to a skating start at the 40-by-80-foot rink on the downtown esplanade by City Hall Plaza.

The rink, sponsored by Speedway, will be open 5-8 p.m. Friday with a special silent disco option provided by D.J. Chill. The headphones can tune into three different channels of music and can be used on the rink or outside of it.

There will be a special Christmas Eve skate, noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The rink will close on Saturday, but reopen 4-8 p.m. on Sunday.

ExploreSpringfield police, volunteers deliver Christmas gifts to families in need

The rink will operate on a weather-permitting basis. Rain is a factor that could deter it.

Skate rental is $5 for adults and free for ages 5-under. Everyone who wants to skate is required to sign a waiver and those under 18 must have an adult do so.

The rink will operate through Jan. 2.

Saturday

A rare Christmas night event will occur with a concert by Larry Humphrey & Friends at 8 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled for two-and-a-half-hours.

Tuesday

Willow Wind horse and carriage rides will continue, 6-9 Tuesday. Rides will begin outside the Courtyard by Marriott and the cost is $5 a person or free for ages 10-under.

For more information on Holiday in the City activities and updates, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld.

About the Author

Brett Turner
