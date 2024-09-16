Huge Springfield antique show worried about turnout after political publicity

The event draws close to 2,000 vendors and 20,000 customers at the Clark County Fairgrounds, according to organizers. But they worry about those numbers, because customers have been expressing concerns about safety in the city.

Co-owner Jon Jenkins said people on social media have spread hateful messages about Springfield, leading customers to believe that the city is no longer safe to visit. He said they are “definitely seeing an impact on presale tickets” compared to previous events.

“It’s just a shame that our country is so divided right now that this impacts a city and businesses and the people who live there,” Jenkins said. “It’s based on lies and a lot of people don’t care.”

Springfield has been dealing with immigration issues, good and bad, for four years, as an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants have come to the city, according to local officials.

But the issue rocketed to the national spotlight after debunked claims about Haitians killing and eating people’s pets went viral on social media and were amplified by top Republicans, including former President Donald Trump during the presidential debate.

Springfield police said they have received no reports related to pets being stolen and eaten, and the Republican leaders of Springfield and Clark County government have also said those claims are not true.

Jenkins said the antique show has a long-time partnership with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to run a safe event each year.

Janie Murphy, manager of the antique show, said that the show has not had major issues recently as the Haitian immigrant population began increasing more rapidly in the past five years.

Murphy said almost every phone call she has received about the show has been related to concerns about the Haitian immigrant community and rumors being spread on social media. She said she has told multiple people that pet-eating and other rumors are false and when met with doubt, she tells them she knows because she lives in Springfield.

Jenkins said the growing Haitian community is an asset to the economy, and will continue to be. He said the antique show brings people to Springfield from all over, with customers staying in local hotels and patronizing other businesses. It also helps antique dealers bring in income.

Jenkins said people use the antique show for family reunions, and some people have met their eventual partners and spouses at the event.

“We’ve made babies,” Jenkins said.

The Extravaganza will be held at the Clark County Fairgrounds, located at 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield.

Items sold will include merchandise such as home decor, art, furniture, jewelry, candles, perfume, clothing, and garden items. Presale tickets are available at https://jenkinsandco.com/springfield-antique-show/. They can also be purchased with cash only at the gate.

The event’s hours are

* Friday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Sunday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.