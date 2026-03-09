How Casa Del Sabor and Casa Centro redefined Springfield dining

That’s entirely by design.

Family is the foundation of both places. Noemi Soto, the brothers’ sister, serves as general manager across both locations, and the recipes, traditions and philosophy behind every dish trace back to the same kitchen they all grew up in. “The dinner table was a sacred space in our family,” Noemi Soto said.

That reverence shows up in the food, the hospitality and the way both restaurants feel less like businesses and more like an open door.

“Our dream is to bring our heart to your table,” she said. “Leave your life outside the door and come home.”

Casa Del Sabor leans into the warm, familiar comfort of Tex-Mex. Crowd-pleasers like pizza birria, asada fries and enchiladas drive a lively, energetic dining room.

Casa Centro takes a slower, more intentional turn. Its menu is rooted in the food and culture of the Soto family’s ancestral homeland of San José de la Paz, Mexico, with dishes like enchiladas mole, ceviche and sopes that feel less like dinner and more like a conversation with the past.

Both approaches are different expressions of the same thing: cooking as an act of care.

At Casa Del Sabor, a simple soft taco ($2.75) arrives with ground beef, lettuce and cheese - simple by design to allow the ingredients to tell the story. The lettuce is fresh and crisp. The meat comes in tender, seared crumbles, and the cheese is a mild, creamy queso that complements without competing. The tortillas are warm and yielding, with just enough char at the edges to remind you someone cared to vary the texture.

One of Casa Del Sabor’s signature dishes is the pizza birria, and it’s easy to see why it’s earned a following. Served on a traditional pizza pan and priced at a reasonable $13.99, it layers two flour tortillas around birria beef and queso, then coats the whole thing in the restaurant’s adobo sauce before grilling it until the outside crisps into something closer to pastry than tortilla. It arrives topped with red onion, cilantro and a creamy sriracha drizzle, alongside a rich consomé. The crackling crust against the tender beef and sharp onion makes it difficult to share.

Casa Centro doesn’t use ground beef in any dish. For beef tacos, diners choose from carne asada, barbacoa or birria. The birria inside the taco arrives having surrendered entirely to its dried pepper adobo, falling apart at the lightest touch and its smokiness present but not overpowering.

Sopes are a Casa Centro signature dish worth seeking out. Guests choose their meat and the chicken tinga is a strong pick. It pairs well with the cold sour cream, queso fresco and the sopes themselves, hand-pressed corn masa discs. Think of the sopes as a thicker corn tortilla with a crispy, raised edge built to hold everything in. Two sauces come alongside the sopes: a green tomatillo for something mild and fresh and a roasted tomatillo that brings more heat and depth for those who want it.

The drink menus at both locations are extensive. Casa Del Sabor offers a wide selection of frozen, shaken and chilled drinks in a full range of flavors, along with spirits, beers, wines and mixed cocktails. Casa Centro takes a different approach: all cocktails are handcrafted using homemade purees and syrups drawn from family recipes, served iced and hand-shaken only. They also carry spirits, beers and wines. Both locations also carry non-alcoholic options including sodas, juices and mocktails.

Both locations serve a full menu including appetizers, a lunch menu until 3:00 p.m. and dessert options, with Casa Centro also offering a limited brunch menu served Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Don’t overlook the dessert menus. The tres leches cake at Casa Del Sabor is perfectly balanced — light, moist and not overdone on the sweetness. At Casa Centro, the churro cheesecake bites are as beautiful to look at as they are to eat. Either way, save room for dessert.

The two restaurants may offer different experiences, but the Sotos will tell you the same thing about both: you belong there. Noemi Soto puts it simply:

“We get a completely different clientele at Casa Centro versus Casa Del Sabor, and to me that’s amazing,” she says. “We put our whole hearts into every dish we serve at both locations and (with both locations) we get to serve more people who allow us to live our dreams.”

The only way to understand that is to see for yourself.

Two restaurants. One family. One table, always set for company.

Mi casa es su casa.

For more information about Casa Del Sabor, visit casadelsabormexicanrestaurant.com. For more information about Casa Centro, visit casacentromodernmex.com.