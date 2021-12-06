Homes for the Holidays Tour returns this weekend

Springfield stops include:

3563 Kingsgate Court, residence of Joe and Shirley Stewart. This ranch home in the Kingsgate neighborhood will feature lots of red and green with each room decorated differently with a “winter nature” theme that makes it seem like winter can exist indoors, and a waterfall patio room with wood carvings from a Springfield artist.

3118 Campbell Drive, residence of Nick Cline and Chadwick Massie-Cline. This rustic modern home has a foyer with high ceilings to accommodate a 12-foot Christmas tree, a woodburning fireplace and other spaces indoors and out that stand out.

915 E. High Street, residence of Bradley Campbell. This home has historic notoriety having been commissioned and built by former Ohio Governor Asa Bushnell for his daughter. This is a chance to see a classic homes as it undergoes continuing restoration decorated for the holidays and the first time it has been open to the public for decades.

3593 Heatherwood Drive, residence of John and Jill Martindale. Some of the collectibles from the family’s worldwide travels will combine with Christmas décor that has significant meaning they are eager to share with visitors.

South Charleston stops include:

118 W. Jamestown Street, residence of Brad and Laura Boyer. This Colonial Revival house has eight Christmas trees throughout, loads of garland, decorations and ornaments combining nostalgia and a sense of coziness.

South Charleston Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe Street. Built in the late 1870s, the opera house has numerous preserved original classic features and still has various events there. This is a chance to view it dressed up in holiday décor for the season.

A special bonus tour stop on Saturday only in the Village Chic Boutique, 17 S. Chillicothe St. The storefront was constructed in 1858 and has housed numerous businesses and now the Boutique and coffee shop The Village Cup. It will show off the renovation that has preserved various vintage details along with the updates.

Those taking the tour have the option of spreading out the stops over the two days if they choose.

Masks are not required to take the tour, but encouraged. Hand sanitizer and masks for those wanting them will be available at all tour stops.

Tickets cost $15 each in advance and are available at the Symphony office, Frame Haven, Katie’s Hallmark, Schneider’s Florist, Village Chic Boutique in South Charleston or from WASSO members. Tickets can also be bought the day of the tours at any of the participating homes for $20 each.

HOW TO GO

What: WASSO Home for the Holidays Tour

Where: Various homes in Springfield and South Charleston

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12

Admission: $15 presale and $20 day of tour

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org/the-2021-wasso-holiday-home-tour/