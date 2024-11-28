Holiday in the City has ‘gotten a lot bigger again,’ brings back nostalgia

Chris Schutte, GSP vice president for destination marketing and communications, said although spreading out Holiday in the City over five weeks means more time to savor it, some longtime attendees missed the touches that were hallmarks of the one-night celebration.

“The fireworks and parade are things a lot of people had nostalgia for, and the response was overwhelmingly positive to bringing them back,” said Schutte. “We’re also very, very happy to have the ice rink back in its same spot.”

Activities will begin Friday with the opening of the skating rink and food trucks at 5 p.m. The 10 food trucks will also return to where they were previously set up along East Main Street.

A new addition to the area will be a Christmas chalet, a small building where local businesses can sell their products and can range from ornaments and wreaths to handcrafted wares and baked goods. Schutte said there are openings for vendors interested in setting up, and anyone interested should contact the GSP about openings.

Another new attraction is a 50-foot-tall Ferris wheel in the State Theater parking lot where rides will be free, while 10-12 vendors of various goods will also be set up near it at 5 p.m.

“People will get a bird’s-eye view of all the lights from the ride,” said Kristina Jarrell, GSP downtown events programmer.

Music will be abundant with the operatic Seamus Dunphy beginning at 5, followed by 2024 Best of Springfield band winners The Temps on the main outdoor stage.

While Santa’s entrance to illuminate the tree has been the highlight of recent opening nights, he’ll be preceded by a parade at 6 p.m. led by a sleigh with a Clydesdale horse, the Westcott Car, the Northwestern High Marching Band, Clark County Fair Queen Ellen Getz and the cast of the Ohio Performing Arts Center’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

At 7, the skies will light up with the fireworks and drone show. Jarrell said it will be a different scale for the pyrotechnics, shot from the railroad track area on South Fountain Avenue near the Heritage Center with the drone show complementing it.

Pedestrian and vehicle access will be restricted in the South Fountain area due to safety precautions during the pyrotechnics show. A map is available on the event Facebook page for more information.

Santa will take up residence Friday in the State Theater, where he and Mrs. Claus will meet the community and pose for photos. Schutte said Santa will be available until 9 p.m. when activities will wrap up for the evening.

More than just Friday night

That’s just the beginning of Holiday in the City. Each successive week will offer ongoing activities from live music to open houses, shopping and more.

Sunday will see “Celebrating Christmas Past: 60 Years of Victorian Yuletides” at the Pennsylvania House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the charitable event Gifts of Hope, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

The Heritage Center of Clark County’s “Enchanted Forest: A Winter Wonderland” display will open Tuesday and run through Dec. 20 during museum hours.

Santa will make several appearances at various events through Dec. 21, and another new addition is a mailbox for letters to Santa in front of the Christmas chalet throughout the season.

Carriage rides will be available 6-8 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 2 in the esplanade across from Courtyard by Marriott. The cost is $5 a person and free for ages 6 and under. Other weekly events include Holiday in the Market — at COHatch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21 — and at Hatch Artist Studios noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays on Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

The ice rink will operate 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 4. Skating costs $5 and ages 5-under skate free and skate rental is free. Special needs children and adults can skate for free, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. Volunteers from nonprofit groups will work the rink throughout the season and the GSP will split profits with them.

Schutte said the chance to bring back the fireworks and other additions are due to support from the community.

“We’ve gotten a lot bigger again, and it would not be possible without these individuals and businesses. Many have supported this since the very beginning as they know what it adds to the holiday season here,” he said. “This should be fun and more of a celebration than ever.”

For updates and more information on Holiday in the City activities, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld/.