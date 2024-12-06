Holiday fun with ‘Who Brought the Humbug?’ at Urbana’s Gloria

Tickets are available for the performance. The show is part of the Gloria Theatre’s Stars on Stage series.

The national touring show is presented by the company Rhythm Street Movement, a collective of singers, musicians and tap dancers who will present holiday classics in mash-up fashion.

The setting is an ugly sweater party where investigative singers discover somebody brought a humbug to the festivities and do a beatboxing version of “The Grinch.” A taste of the 1990s, a musical chairs showdown and an interactive audience dance-off will follow.

Audience participation will continue to join with the cast as part of “The Holiday Funk” finale to send things off in high-energy.

Ticket prices range from $19-35. For more information, go to gloriatheatre.org.

The Gloria Theatre will continue the holiday spirit on Dec. 31 to round out its second season of Stars on Stage with its Gloria Glitters New Year’s Eve Party at 8 p.m. featuring a concert by NYC3, a deejay, activities and refreshments. The cost is $39-59.