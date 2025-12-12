Holiday fun with SantaCon at Mother Stewart’s on Saturday

Event organizer Greg Rogers has seen SantaCon expand faster than Santa’s belly after a Christmas Eve of cookies and milk across the world since its inception.

“We’ve grown bigger and bigger each year and expect no less this year,” he said.

The appeal is the combination of fun, including two costume contests, music with four groups playing live, a variety of beverages including a hot bar and fundraising including the Christmas tree village and other items that will benefit the local United Way.

While Halloween gets all the costume attention, it’s SantaCon where the real creativity comes out annually. The contest will be at 7 p.m. with the top three places for best holiday costume and best Santa will be awarded, but Rogers hints it’s fun and competitive.

Holiday pop culture icons get paraded with tributes to characters like Cousin Eddie from the “Vacation” movies, the Wet Bandits from “Home Alone” and women dressed as leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.” Yet it’s the season’s biggest character who may be the most represented.

“It’s neat to see how many styles and visions of Santa we have,” said Rogers.

A bigger selection of music in 2025 will have attendees rockin’ around the Christmas trees and the Fireside Stage. Local bands will be spotlighted starting with Allison Road, the 2025 Best of Springfield band winner, at 4:45 p.m. followed by the Dawson Trio at 6 p.m., The Temps at 8 p.m. and capped by perennial SantaCon headliner Jah Soul at 9:45 p.m.

There will be a heated tent outdoors and the firepits will also be going on the Mother’s patio.

While SantaCon is about the fun, it’s also about the season of giving. There’s a head start on Friday evening with the Christmas Tree Village in which sponsors have purchased trees they will decorate in their own unique style from 5-8 p.m.

Finished trees will be on display during SantaCon, and attendees can vote on their favorites. Rogers said a record 24 trees were sponsored this year, up from 20 a year ago.

On Sunday, the trees will be collected and donated to the Salvation Army of Clark County to distribute to local families without a tree this season.

Popular SantaCon shirts will also be available at the event. Funds raised at SantaCon will go to the United Way.

“We’re grateful and proud to be a part of helping that organization for the holidays in this way,” said Rogers. “We look forward to a long, super fun day.”

For more information about SantaCon, go to www.facebook.com/people/SANTA-CON-Springfield-Ohio/.

Other Holiday in the City events and activities this week include:

Friday, Dec. 12

-Greater Springfield Partnership Outdoor Ice-Skating Rink, 5-9 p.m. Admission and skate rental is $5

-Ohio Performing Arts Institute presents the 36th annual production of “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. Tickets cost $22-28 for adults and $20-26 for students

-Griffin House Holiday Hometown Concert, 7 p.m. at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave. Admission is $20 at the door if not sold out

Saturday, Dec. 13

-Breakfast with Santa, 8-11 a.m. at Charlo’s Provisions and Eatery, 45 N. Fountain Ave. Cost is $7 for children and includes drink and $13 for adults, does not include drink

-Santa at the Enchanted Forest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

-Holidays at the Hatch Artist Studios, 4-8 p.m., 105 N. Center St.

-Greater Springfield Partnership Outdoor Ice-Skating Rink, 5-9 p.m. Admission and skate rental is $5

-Ohio Performing Arts Institute presents the 36th annual production of “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. Tickets cost $22-28 for adults and $20-26 for students

Sunday, Dec. 14

-Greater Springfield Partnership Outdoor Ice-Skating Rink, 1-5 p.m. Admission and skate rental is $5

-Santa and The Grinch Paint-off, hosted by Sip & Dipity at Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Downtown, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

-Todd Stoll’s Red Hot Holiday Stomp, 4 p.m. at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave. Admission is $10

Monday, Dec. 15

-Free movie night at the State Theater, 7 p.m. featuring “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Elf,” 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

-Holiday movies at Myers Market, 6 p.m. 101 S. Fountain Ave.

For other Holiday in the City activities and events and updates, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.