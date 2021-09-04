Historical fun returns with Fair at New Boston

“As you could imagine, a lot of people were disappointed last year but we have lots of participants, vendors and guests who are ready to go,” said Phil Campbell, president of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. “We’re expecting a big crowd because people are aching for something to do. All your favorite things about the Fair will be here”

The event draws vendors and performers from all over the Midwest. Campbell said a few longtime vendors will not participate due to health and COVID concerns or closed businesses due to the pandemic.

Another tradition unable to continue was the annual Friday education day where fifth-grade students from all over the area come to experience the Fair before it opens. Campbell said that is his personal favorite part of the weekend.

The only other major change is the Fair will end an hour earlier than past years on Sunday due to things slowing down traditionally by that time.

From there, it’s the return of afternoon battles and tactical demonstrations. The frequent cannon fire will remind you even if you don’t stroll over that way.

Several new or returning attractions await visitors. A petting zoo will be expanded to include horses, goats and heritage chickens, which were popular during the time.

Historical arts and slices of life will be on display. Longtime participants will give a new view of those of who had “survival jobs” with Scoundrels Alley, where visitors can meet grave robbers, con men and resurrectionists. Faire Wynds will present magic tricks, fire-breathing and musical glass harps.

Also returning is the Shakespearian-influenced one-act play “The Bard of New Boston” by Liz Culbertson, which will include audience participation.

The Shawnee Village is constantly changing with each fair and one of its fresh features in 2021 will be a garden depicting what the residents may have grown.

A new convenience is the addition of credit card readers for admission at the gate and one at the gift shop. Many of the goods vendors will also accept cards, although some food vendors may accept cash only.

Discounted presale tickets are available at the Fair’s website until 9 a.m. Saturday. A new ticket exchange booth can be used for drink tickets also.

For a healthier experience, the Fair will offer more handwashing stations and take precautions such as moving tables and benches farther apart and spreading things out for social distancing considerations. Campbell said people are welcome to wear masks or not if they choose as the event is entirely outdoors.

Some of the performers may even wear masks, using the type of fabrics that would’ve been available during that time, of course.

“Our participants enjoy sharing their love of history with the people. Our guests love the sights, sounds and tastes” Campbell said.

HOW TO GO

What: The Fair at New Boston

Where: George Rogers Clark Park, 936 South Tecumseh Road, Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5

Admission: At gate, $10 ages 12-older; $8 active-duty military and first responders with ID; $5 ages 6-11; free for ages 5-under

More info: www.fairatnewboston.org