High School football: 22 players to watch in 2021

OFFENSE

Te’Sean Smoot, Springfield: The two-year starter has amassed more than 4,370 passing yards and 46 passing TDs and 800 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs over the past three seasons, guiding the Wildcats to back-to-back Division I state semifinal appearances. The senior holds more than a dozen scholarship offers, including several Mid-American Conference and Conference USA programs.

Anthony Brown, Springfield: The speedy junior wide receiver caught 40 passes for 829 yards and nine TDs last season in a breakout year for the Wildcats. He holds more than a dozen scholarship offers, including Penn State, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

Cain Gonzalez, Shawnee: The senior offensive lineman was All-Ohio D-V third team selection last fall as the Braves advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2011.

Trevor Stewart, Greenon: The senior running back/middle linebacker rushed for 497 yards and seven TDs as the Knights won the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division title and the program’s first-ever playoff game.

RJ Griffin, Shawnee: The junior was a All-CBC Kenton Trail Division second team selection as a defensive back last season, but will transition to quarterback this season.

Lane Roberts, Kenton Ridge: The senior rushed for 155 yards last season and will serve as the Cougars lead running back this fall.

Wade Eriksen, Southeastern: The three-year letterwinner threw for 501 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 328 yards and two TDs for the Trojans last season.

Noah Hill, Kenton Ridge: The senior offensive lineman was an All-CBC He recently received his first offer from D-II Lake Erie College.

Clay Hough, Greenon: The senior was the Knights leading receiver last fall, catching 41 passes for 478 yards and five TDs.

Ashton Young, Catholic Central: The senior wide receiver caught 46 passes for 773 yards and seven TDs for the Irish last season.

Ty Myers, Jr., Catholic Central: The sophomore quarterback threw for 1,217 yards and eight TDs last season.

DEFENSE

Delian Bradley, Springfield: The three-year starter at safety has tallied 182 total tackles and 11 interceptions for the two-time defending GWOC champion Wildcats. He holds 30 scholarship offers, including Arizona State, Michigan State and Nebraska.

Cade Houseman, Northeastern: The junior strong safety had 94 tackles, four interceptions and one defensive TD for the Jets last season. He also accounted for more than 2,830 yards and 26 TDs at quarterback, earning third team All-Ohio honors in D-VI.

Kolten Berner, Northwestern: The senior linebacker had 61 tackles for the Warriors last season.

Jokell Brown, Springfield: The senior defensive lineman had 30 tackles last season and ranked second in the GWOC with five sacks.

Tywan January, Springfield: The senior defensive lineman had 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Wildcats a year ago.

Jaivian Norman, Springfield: The junior inside linebacker tied for second in the GWOC with 77 tackles last season.

Braden Berner, Tecumseh: The dynamic senior defensive back scored 10 TDs for the Arrows last fall, including an interception return, fumble return, punt return and kickoff return. He tallied 62 tackles with three interceptions.

Josh Brents, Tecumseh: The senior middle linebacker had 60 tackles for the Arrows last season.

Colton Moone, Northeastern: The senior defensive lineman had 47 tackles and ranked fourth in the OHC last fall with 6.5 sacks.

David Hawk, Shawnee: The senior defensive back had 43 tackles and three interceptions for the Braves last season.

Thomas Sulfridge, Southeastern: The senior defensive back had 25 tackles and one interception for the Trojans last fall. He’ll also feature at running back this fall.