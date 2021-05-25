Heavy smoke billows from fire at Springfield recycler

Dark smoke could be seen pouring from a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at a Springfield recycling business.
Springfield firefighters responded around 5:20 p.m. to Staker Alloys Inc. at 1075 James St.
Crews used heavy machinery to move the burning material around to help put the fire out.
Firefighters also used an aerial truck to spray the pile with water.
The fire was burning with high intensity for about 15 minutes, and it took about 30 minutes for it to be knocked down.
Staker Alloys, owned by Middletown-based Cohen Brothers, processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap.