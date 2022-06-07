Health webinar, senior resource fair among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

Officer Memorial Golf Tournament

The Springfield Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and FOP Associates announced the Officer Kenneth G. Hopper Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Wednesday at Locust Hills Golf Club. Although this is not the FOP/FOPA’s first golf tournament, this is the first tournament to be held named in honor of long-time Springfield Police Office Kenneth G. Hopper.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be awards, a 50-50 raffle, a “longest drive” contest for both men and women, a “closest to the pin contest”, a “Hole In One” contest with a $10,000 prize, and the drawing for the Henry “Golden Boy “FOP Tribute Edition rifle.

Tickets for the grand prize drawing, a collectors model Henry “Golden Boy “FOP Tribute Edition rifle will be available at the tournament. The drawing for the Henry rifle will be held during the banquet following the tournament. There will be a total of only 200 tickets sold for this drawing.

To purchase chances on the Henry rifle, have questions about the event, wish to register for the golf tournament, or to donate to the event, contact Karen Turnmire at FOPGOLF@yahoo.com or 937-605-1449.

Clark State Registration Events

Clark State College will hold several registration events this summer for current and prospective students to visit campus, take a tour and meet and talk with admissions staff. There will also be refreshments and giveaways, including attendees being able to register to win a $500 scholarship.

The next registration event will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State’s Ohio Hi-Point Center, 2280 OH-540 in Bellefontaine.

For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.

Senior Living Resource Fair

United Senior Services is hosting the second annual Senior Living Resource Fair at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the downtown office, 125 W. Main St. The resource fair will feature more than 40 local agencies and businesses that provide resources and services for older adults in Clark County. Attendance is free and open to all older adults and their families. Vendors include senior living communities, home health equipment, caregiver support and more.