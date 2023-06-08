Harmony in Art Fest aims to boost band awareness, appreciation of art

Along with the artwork, visitors will find interactive attractions like live painting, a pottery wheel, face painting temporary and henna tattoos and sidewalk chalk. Sidewalk chalk art will have a cost.

A few students will perform live, and those attending who’d like to share their musical talent will also be able to perform. A food truck will be on site on Saturday and multiple food trucks on Sunday.

Beair said another goal is that people may realize and gain a new appreciation of the costs of being in a music program, especially for competition groups. Smaller instruments can often be affordable, but bigger ones like keyboards and vibraphones can be costly and a medium-grade tuba can go for $3,000 to $6,000.

Bands also have to pay for musical rights to songs they play at competition events, sometimes performing from early in the day until 11 at night. But the Greenon program has earned awards, and the students are dedicated to doing well, Beair said.

“These are some of the hardest-working kids you’ve ever seen and we want hope the community will be able to discover them,” she said.

Another goal is for Harmony in Art Fest to be an annual summer event to keep the programs going for years to come.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/242588134814674.