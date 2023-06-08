Harmony in Art Fest aims to boost band awareness, appreciation of art

A new festival and fundraiser this weekend combining visual and performing arts will hopefully help a school’s music programs play on and art programs continue to create.
The first Harmony in Art Fest, presented by the Greenon High School Band Boosters, will bring in 15 local artists – students and adults – displaying their talents and selling their works and will offer live music and several other art-related activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on the Greenon marching band practice field, 510 Enon-Xenia Rd., Enon.
Admission is free and everyone is invited. Monies raised will benefit Greenon band, choir and art programs.
Because the Greenon band is supported by fundraisers, booster officers and event chairs Erin Beair and Heather Christine looked for something different. Beair, who has three kids involved in the program, noticed a lot of student musicians were also talented visual artists and the two arts overlapped.
“Music and art together play a harmony in my life. I thought what an awesome way to showcase talent since musical and visual arts are sometimes overlooked,” Beair said.
Along with the artwork, visitors will find interactive attractions like live painting, a pottery wheel, face painting temporary and henna tattoos and sidewalk chalk. Sidewalk chalk art will have a cost.
A few students will perform live, and those attending who’d like to share their musical talent will also be able to perform. A food truck will be on site on Saturday and multiple food trucks on Sunday.
Beair said another goal is that people may realize and gain a new appreciation of the costs of being in a music program, especially for competition groups. Smaller instruments can often be affordable, but bigger ones like keyboards and vibraphones can be costly and a medium-grade tuba can go for $3,000 to $6,000.
Bands also have to pay for musical rights to songs they play at competition events, sometimes performing from early in the day until 11 at night. But the Greenon program has earned awards, and the students are dedicated to doing well, Beair said.
“These are some of the hardest-working kids you’ve ever seen and we want hope the community will be able to discover them,” she said.
Another goal is for Harmony in Art Fest to be an annual summer event to keep the programs going for years to come.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/242588134814674.
