Haitian convenience store temporarily shut down for health department violation

As of Thursday morning, there was still food on the premises.

The store also advertised it provided assistance with money transfers, passports, income taxes and more.

Assistant heath commissioner Chris Cook said the business has not violated the temporary shut-down order. He said the health department does not know who the owners are because nothing has been submitted to it.

Cook said it is important for the community to realize the health department is willing to help educate and inform the community on properly following health codes in opening a business.

“We believe in the kind of equity piece of this; we’re going to meet people where they are and help them be able to pursue their dream, whether that’s a small Haitian market, and [we] do that with anybody, but we’ve done everything that we can at this point to help,” Cook said. “It’s truly up to them at this point.”