Group aimed at stopping Clark County youth substance abuse gets national accreditation

In just two years, a local organization has distinguished itself on a national level.
Clark County Partners in Prevention is one of 15 organizations out of 45 that applied for the Blue Ribbon Coalition credential from Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, the country’s leading substance and misuse prevention organization. It is eligible for the Got Outcomes! Awards.
The CADCA 2023 National Leadership Forum will be in February in National Harbor, Md. where three coalitions will be recognized of the 15 eligible.
The 60-member CCPIP was established in 2020 as a collaboration with community partners to focus on preventing substance misuse among Clark County youth through various programs, policy change and raising awareness.
“As a coalition we are honored to be one of the 15 recognized across the county. Receiving this accreditation affirms our commitment to creating a healthy, safe and drug-free community can be impactful for Clark County youth,” said Carey McKee of CCPIP. “CADCA community-based strategies have been shown to reduce substance use among youth and over time reduce substance use among adults.”
McKee added the award opens opportunities for more funding to address underage substance abuse, which will be especially helpful given future funding may depend on coalition certification and CADCA is one of the largest nonprofit organizations committed to coalitions globally.
Criteria for the honor included how coalitions come up with effective solutions to their communities’ substance misuse issues. CCPIP efforts have included strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol through a community retail program and bringing awareness to the problem through billboards, yard signs and public service announcements.
A youth council made of area teens from various schools was also formed earlier this year to tackle vaping by their peers, mental health and other substance abuse issues.
“We congratulate Clark County Partners in Prevention on their outstanding work and dedication to their community,” said Pat Castillo, CADCA’s Vice President, Training Operations/Director, National Coalition Institute, in a statement. “They’ve clearly embraced the CADCA model of prevention and their commitment to creating a foundation for population-level outcomes is an inspiration for others in the field of substance misuse prevention. Our Blue Ribbon Coalitions are excellent examples for other coalitions to be inspired by and emulate in their quest to reduce substance use and misuse in their communities.”
