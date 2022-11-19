Group aimed at stopping Clark County youth substance abuse gets national accreditation

McKee added the award opens opportunities for more funding to address underage substance abuse, which will be especially helpful given future funding may depend on coalition certification and CADCA is one of the largest nonprofit organizations committed to coalitions globally.

Criteria for the honor included how coalitions come up with effective solutions to their communities’ substance misuse issues. CCPIP efforts have included strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol through a community retail program and bringing awareness to the problem through billboards, yard signs and public service announcements.

A youth council made of area teens from various schools was also formed earlier this year to tackle vaping by their peers, mental health and other substance abuse issues.

“We congratulate Clark County Partners in Prevention on their outstanding work and dedication to their community,” said Pat Castillo, CADCA’s Vice President, Training Operations/Director, National Coalition Institute, in a statement. “They’ve clearly embraced the CADCA model of prevention and their commitment to creating a foundation for population-level outcomes is an inspiration for others in the field of substance misuse prevention. Our Blue Ribbon Coalitions are excellent examples for other coalitions to be inspired by and emulate in their quest to reduce substance use and misuse in their communities.”