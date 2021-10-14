Greater Springfield Partnership announces Holiday in the City 2021 plans

The event will last for five weeks, and will be from Nov. 26 through New Year’s Day, starting with the Grand Illumination of Downtown on the first night.

“The response we received to last year’s creation of a ‘winter wonderland’ in downtown was incredible. After consulting with downtown merchants and other community stakeholders our committee decided that the correct approach to building the event into a destination-level attraction would be to expand the existing footprint of the event while aligning other holiday events under the Holiday in the City banner,” said Chris Schutte, VP of Marketing and Communications with the Greater Springfield Partnership, in a press release.